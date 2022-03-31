71º

Grab your umbrella and prepare for a W-I-N-D-S-day and storms

WAAD Thursday for a round of storms

John Gaughan, Chief meteorologist

Some good news.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.The WAAD is between 12 Noon and 6 pm, but may be extended later into the evening.

At one point Wednesday afternoon, the entire state of Mississippi was under a High Wind Warning. Rarely do you have such a broad area under this type of warning. And this was for an entire state!

Yet, that’s what has been witnessed across these areas.Gusts over hurricane force were reported.

That line of storms will weaken as they approach Jacksonville, yet they will still command a punch for some backyards.

The WAAD will be between 12 Noon and 6pm and could be extended depending on the speed of the storms.

Temperatures will be warm and winds will be gusty from sunrise throughout the day. The highest gusts will be over 45 mph.  And this will take place before the round of afternoon storms.

Sunrise temperatures around 70° and afternoon highs around 85°.

Outlook for Friday through Sunday is for clearing skies and pleasant afternoon highs around 80°.

