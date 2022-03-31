Storms rolling across Deep South trigger Weather Authority Alert starting at noon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Severe winds, storms, even a few tornadoes have been rolling across the Deep South. The worst seems to have taken place late Wednesday in Mississippi, where numerous tornadoes were reported and wind damage from fallen power lines and trees were numerous.

It is these storms, which will fade as they approach Jacksonville that will be our concern for later Thursday.

Yet, the weird twist to this particular Weather Authority Alert Day may come from non-thunderstorm winds that will take place throughout the day. Even as the sun is rising (sunrise is at 7:16 a.m.), winds especially along area beaches and tall bridges (Matthews, Hart and Dames Point) will be gusting above 25 mph. These gusty winds will actually build ahead of the expected round of storms.

Afternoon non-thunderstorm winds may exceed 40 mph.

The main event will be from the expected line of storms. Best guess on timing will be between 3-7 p.m. in Jacksonville.

Here’s some more info:

Gusty pre-storm winds up to 40 mph

Non-storm winds may push your trash can down the street.

Heaviest just reaching western viewing area.

Most likely times will be between 2pm and 7pm