The best of both worlds with showers and sunshine

Happy Saturday! We’re off to a calm and quiet start in the low 50s with calm winds.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies early that will become cloudy as a stationary front lifts north bringing showers, storms through NE FL, 50 percent. Showers will focus mainly south of I-10 with SE GA on the drier side. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s area wide. Some showers linger late, ending early Sunday morning. Models are showing rainfall totals around an inch or less.

Sunday will start off with a few clouds before sunshine fills our skies and temperatures near 80° return.

Sunny skies with near seasonal temperatures follow us into Monday with showers returning Tuesday through midweek.