Todays warmth fades tomorrow

Showers and an isolated storm are possible this evening close to the coast as the sea breeze keeps some rain near the beaches to the river.

The best timing is 5 pm-8 pm with other showers moving into the area overnight as a cold front moves in.

This front will break the heat a bit tomorrow with an NE wind.

Tonight look for cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s but it could get a little colder behind the cold front across southern Georgia into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow NE winds push afternoon showers away from Jacksonville with mostly dry conditions except out toward I-75 by the evening.

A few storms are possible Saturday afternoon before fading in the evening but Easter Sunday is will see increasing clouds and rain through the day.