The heat breaks with comfort through the week

We are cooling down tonight after a cold front pushed past our area. Drier air is moving our way ending any shower potential except around Putnam county. A NE breeze will kick the remaining clouds away from us overnight leading to some pockets of cooler 50s inland.

Lows near the river will be around 60° overnight with the upper 60s at the coast where the onshore winds will remain breezy around 18-20 mph.

Comfortable temps are locked in through Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday’s breezy NE winds to 20 mph will keep temps from warming too much.

Swimmers will have to be cautious due to high Rip Current risks in the next couple of days.

Over the weekend, temps warm only slightly into the low to mid-80s.

Conditions will be dry through Saturday but an isolated inland shower is possible Sunday west of Highway 301.

Next week will be hotter with temps in the mid to upper 80s. Afternoon summerish storms could start showing up next week with the sea breezes.