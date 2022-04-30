Summer like pattern returns as temperatures warm-up

Happy Saturday!

A summer-like pattern will set in this weekend with daytime highs Saturday in the low 80s with a 20% chance for an afternoon stray sea breeze shower. Winds will pick up out of the southeast 12-18 mph.

Overnight lows will be seasonal in the upper 50s low 60s.

Sunday will be even warmer with and mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid 80s and a 20% chance for afternoon sea breeze showers. Don’t forget the water and sunscreen!

Those heading to the beach this weekend will need to pay attention to the water with a high rip current in place. If you plan to swim please do so near a lifeguard.

The heat continues Monday as we start the week in the mid 80s and end the week near that 90° mark.