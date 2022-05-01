The time has come: Hurricane Preparedness Week begins

How to determine your risk for hurricane season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re are only one month away from the official start of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, and the time is now to be prepared.

Over the next week, which is Hurricane Preparedness Week, the Weather Authority will take you through the necessary steps day by day to make sure you and your family are prepared.

When preparing for the start of the season step one is to determine your risk. What is your home and your family most at risk for?

Remember hurricanes are not just a coastal problem.

Impacts from wind and water can be felt hundreds of miles inland, and significant impacts can occur regardless of the storm’s strength.

Hours and hours of rainfall can cause flooding.

Hurricane Preparedness Week -- Coastal Areas Risk (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

It’s important to know if you live in an area prone to flooding and if you’re safe to remain in your home. Believe it or not, water is one of the leading causes of death during a hurricane or tropical storm.

Do you live on the coast? Will storm surge be an issue? High winds?

These are the questions we need to ask ourselves now, so we know how to act later.