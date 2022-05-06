Putting the FRY in Fry-day then showers, storms develop tonight

Above normal afternoon highs will put the FRY fin FRY-DAY. Unseasonally warm today with cloudy skies developing late tonight with scattered showers, storms overnight, early Saturday. Breezy and warm Saturday with clearing skies through the day. Sunny, cool and breezy for Mother’s Day.

Friday: Mostly clear with light patchy inland fog early. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Rain chances develop late with overnight activity expected, 30-50 percent. Record for today 91 degrees way back in 1955. Wind SW 10-15 mph, increasing late tonight.

Saturday: Scattered showers with storms before sunrise then clearing late morning, 20-30 percent. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs continue above normal across NEFL while SEGA have near seasonal highs in the mid to upper 80s for NEFL, low 80s for SEGA. Wind W 15-20 mph, stronger gusts.

Ad

Looking ahead: The heat continues Saturday with scattered showers, storms early followed by a cooler Sunday for Mother’s Day. Cool, breezy conditions will start the week.

Low risk of Rip Currents along our beaches.

Pollen: 5.9 Moderate, Oak, Grasses, Hickory

7am 68

8am 71

9am 75

10am 79

11am 83

12pm 86

3 pm 91

5pm 89

8pm 82

10pm 80

11pm 79

Sunrise: 6:39 am

Sunset: 8:08 pm