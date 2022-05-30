Honor, remember and enjoy

A warm start to the day with scattered late day storms developing along the sea breeze. Scattered showers and storms will ride the sea breezes, developing after 2pm, mainly between I-75 and Highway 301/US1. Some showers may drift toward I-95 late afternoon, evening as the sea breeze weakens. Remember and honor those who have paid the ultimate price to afford us our freedoms, today and every day.

Today: Partly cloudy, hot with late day showers and storms. Chances will average 20-30 percent near and along I-95 while areas west of the river will see 40-60 percent chances. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland. Wind SE/E 10-15 mph. Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog late.

Tuesday: Last day of May and it feels like summer... Hot and humid with scattered afternoon showers, storms, 30-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s and patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to 90s. Wind E 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy overnight, patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Mainly hot and dry through Thursday with isolated showers, storms. Hottest day of the week, Friday.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

Tropics: Remnants of Hurricane Agatha try to redevelop near the Yucatan Peninsula. 48 hours - 0%. 5 Days - 30%. Something to watch...

7am 74

8am 76

9am 79

10 am 83

12pm 86

3 pm 89

5pm 87

8pm 81

10pm 77

11pm 76

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:23 pm