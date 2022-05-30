Honor, remember and enjoy

A warm start to the day with scattered late day storms developing along the sea breeze. Scattered showers and storms will ride the sea breezes, developing after 2pm, mainly between I-75 and Highway 301/US1. Some showers may drift toward I-95 late afternoon, evening as the sea breeze weakens. Remember and honor those who have paid the ultimate price to afford us our freedoms, today and every day.
Today: Partly cloudy, hot with late day showers and storms. Chances will average 20-30 percent near and along I-95 while areas west of the river will see 40-60 percent chances. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland. Wind SE/E 10-15 mph. Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog late.
Tuesday: Last day of May and it feels like summer... Hot and humid with scattered afternoon showers, storms, 30-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s and patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to 90s. Wind E 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy overnight, patchy fog.
Looking ahead: Mainly hot and dry through Thursday with isolated showers, storms. Hottest day of the week, Friday.
Rip Currents risk: Moderate.
Tropics: Remnants of Hurricane Agatha try to redevelop near the Yucatan Peninsula. 48 hours - 0%. 5 Days - 30%. Something to watch...
7am 74
8am 76
9am 79
10 am 83
12pm 86
3 pm 89
5pm 87
8pm 81
10pm 77
11pm 76
Sunrise: 6:26 am
Sunset: 8:23 pm