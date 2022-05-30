75º

Honor, remember and enjoy

Something spinning in the Caribbean...

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY

A warm start to the day with scattered late day storms developing along the sea breeze.  Scattered showers and storms will ride the sea breezes, developing after 2pm, mainly between I-75 and Highway 301/US1.  Some showers may drift toward I-95 late afternoon, evening as the sea breeze weakens.  Remember and honor those who have paid the ultimate price to afford us our freedoms, today and every day.

Today:  Partly cloudy, hot with late day showers and storms.  Chances will average 20-30 percent near and along I-95 while areas west of the river will see 40-60 percent chances.  Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland.  Wind SE/E 10-15 mph.  Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog late.

Tuesday:  Last day of May and it feels like summer...  Hot and humid with scattered afternoon showers, storms, 30-50 percent.  Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s and patchy fog.  Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to 90s.  Wind E 10-15 mph.  Partly cloudy overnight, patchy fog.

Looking ahead:  Mainly hot and dry through Thursday with isolated showers, storms.  Hottest day of the week, Friday.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

Tropics:  Remnants of Hurricane Agatha try to redevelop near the Yucatan Peninsula.  48 hours - 0%.  5 Days - 30%.  Something to watch...

7am 74

8am 76

9am 79

10 am 83

12pm 86

3 pm 89

5pm 87

8pm 81

10pm 77

11pm 76

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset:  8:23 pm

