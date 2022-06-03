Hot end to the week with showers, storms

Mother Nature is putting the fry in Fry-day! Hot and humid with late day showers, storms. These will be carried by the sea breeze, enhanced along a weakened, stalled front along the FL/GA line. Showers, some tropical this weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot! Feels like temperatures will hover around 100 degrees. Late day showers, storms 10-20 percent along our beaches, 20-40 percent inland. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 5 - 15 mph. Partly cloudy, warm with patchy fog overnight.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers, storms. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along the beaches. Showers with isolated storms, some tropical bands develop after 2 pm as a weak front stalls over the area, 20-40 percent. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures with scattered showers, storms this weekend.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone One will become Tropical Storm Alex today.

7am 65

8am 69

9am 77

10 am 82

12pm 87

3 pm 89

5pm 88

8pm 84

10pm 79

11pm 78

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:24 pm