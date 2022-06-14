Update: 12:00 pm Severe Thunderstorm Watch for southeast Georgia through 8 p.m. Strong to sever thunderstorms possible across southeast Georgia with strong wind, locally heavy rainfall.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for I-10 north, across southeast Georgia from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Afternoon highs and humidity will combine for Feels Like temperatures reaching 105 to 109 degrees across northeast Florida, 107 to 111 for southeast Georgia today. Scattered showers, isolated storms will develop after 2 p.m. with some lingering through 9 p.m. Slow moving storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty wind.

Today: The heat is on! Heat Advisory through 7 p.m. Scattered showers, storms will develop after 2 p.m. Slow moving storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty wind. Rain chances will be slightly higher across SE GA, 30-40 percent, 20-30 percent for NE FL. Morning lows in the 70s widespread. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s with some areas of SE GA reaching the upper 90s. Feels Like temperatures 105-111 degrees. Wind SW/S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Another hot afternoon with a possible Heat Advisory. Scattered afternoon showers with storms will develop around 10 a.m. continuing after sunset for areas west of US 1 in SE GA. Rain chances will average around 30-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s, some areas reaching the mid to upper 90s. Wind SE 5 -10 mph.

Looking ahead: Summer showers with storms continue through the end of the week. Possible Heat Advisory Wednesday as temperatures continue to soar.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

12pm 91

3 pm 95

5pm 93

8pm 88

10pm 84

11pm 83

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:29 pm