Sizzling summer heat creeps close to triple digit mark Saturday

Happy Saturday!

Those across Southeast Georgia are waking up to some rumbles of thunder as storms develop along a frontal boundary. These storms will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds and small hail. these storms will fade by mid morning.

The heat is in full force today with daytime highs climbing into the upper 90s and feel-like temperatures well into the triple digits. Heat safety is key today!

Another chance for showers and storms will develop across Northeast Florida after lunch through the evening. Again a few storms may be strong with lightning, hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

We’ll dry out overnight with lows in the 70s.

Fathers Day and Juneteenth will be dry with a NE breeze sweeping any showers toward the Gulf coast in the afternoon and backing down the temps to near 90.

Beyond a chance for scattered showers today and Sunday, the pattern doesn’t support much rain through the upcoming week. After Monday next week heat increases once more, just in time for the first official day of summer Tuesday.