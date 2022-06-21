Official start to summer bring us the hottest day so far this year

Tuesday starts the first official day of summer, otherwise known as the summer solstice, at 5:13 a.m. It will also mark the longest day of the year.

High temperatures Tuesday will remain seasonal in the mid to low 90s with mostly sunny skies and rain chances sitting below 10%.

Starting Wednesday we’ll crank up the heat. Daytime highs Wednesday will climb into the high 90s with sunny skies.

Thursday will be the hottest day we’ve seen so far this year with a high temperature around 100 degrees. Heat safety will be key this week.

We’ll switch it up Friday with highs in the upper 90s and a 40%-50% chance for showers. Some much needed rainfall.

Very isolated rain chances will stick with us through next weekend.