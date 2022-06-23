Temperatures will soar, records will fall, Heat Advisory noon through 8 p.m.

Hottest day of the week. Heat Advisory noon through 8 pm. Feels Like temperatures 105 to 116 degrees. Scattered showers with storms, mainly south of I-10 late this afternoon through tonight.

Thursday: Hot, hazy and mostly dry. Possible record highs for NE FL and SE GA. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, 100s inland with some areas topping record highs. Low 90s along our beaches. Wind SW/S 5-15 mph. Late day showers, storms possible, 20-30 percent, mainly south of I-10. A warm night as showers slowly fade.

Friday: Possible Heat Advisory. Heat and humidity combine for another afternoon roaster. Morning lows in the 70s under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog possible in areas that saw showers, storms. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels Like temperatures may prompt a Heat Advisory. Scattered showers with storms, some locally heavy, will develop after 2 pm, lingering late.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms, some locally heavy, will continue Saturday with less coverage expected Sunday. Temperatures will return to near seasonal levels this weekend.

Rip Currents risk: Low.

7am 72

8am 77

10am 88

11am 90

12pm 95

3 pm 101

5pm 100

8pm 92

10pm 87

11pm 86

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm