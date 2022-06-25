Seasonal summer highs return this weekend with a small window for rain

Happy Saturday! We’re moving back to seasonal temperature this weekend after a record breaking hot week. Showers that do develop will sit closer to the I-75 corridor Saturday with a chance for light coastal showers Sunday. Rain chances will increase moving into the middle of next week.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds for most with a chance for showers this afternoon/evening closer to the I-75 corridor. Temperatures will remain seasonal in the upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland. Winds will be breezy 15-18 mph out of the east.

Overnight: A few clouds with mild low in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance for showers (20%) during the afternoon/evening. Daytime highs will climb into the seasonal low 90s.

Looking Ahead: After a long dry stretch our rain chances will pick up by midweek with seasonal highs.

Rip Current Risk: High and Moderate