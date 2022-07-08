Brightest supermoon of the year: July Full Buck Moon rises next week

A United Airlines passenger plane crosses the waning gibbous moon, one day after the Full Buck Moon, late Thursday, July 2, 2015, in in Whittier, Calif. There will be two full moons in July, the next one known as a blue moon, will be on July 31. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Grab your cameras! In just a few days, July’s full supermoon will be the brightest of the year.

It’s known as the Full Buck Supermoon, and you won’t be able to miss it. You’ll see the large moon for several nights next week.

This particular full moon is named after the new antlers that emerge from a buck’s forehead around this time of the year. It is also called Thunder Moon, Hay Moon and Wyrt Moon.

What makes a supermoon?

The whole phenomenon has to do with the moon’s orbit being the closest to Earth while the moon is full.

When will the Full Buck Supermoon occur?

On Wednesday, July 13, at 5:06 a.m. EDT, the moon will be at perigee — its closest to Earth during its orbit.

According to NASA, the moon will appear full for three days between Tuesday and Friday morning, so you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy it.