Backpacks, books and umbrellas for the first day of school

Partly cloudy with puddles followed by a hot Hump day with summer storms. Scattered showers with storms will develop around 2 p.m. west of I-95 then slowly drift eastward through late afternoon, evening as the sea breeze fades. Locally heavy downpours with flooding, gusty wind and lightning will be the main hazards.

Today: Partly cloudy skies with showers, storms, 30-50 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Late morning haze will become mostly sunny then cloudy as scattered showers with storms develop near and along Highway 301 before drifting east this evening. Highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms, 40-60 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms, developing after noon. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our sandy shores. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A pattern of scattered afternoon storms starts Thursday, continues through Saturday.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, SE GA

7am 74

8am 79

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 93

5pm 90

8pm 84

10pm 82

11pm 81

Sunrise: 6:51 am

Sunset: 8:13 pm