More clouds than sun, scattered showers with storms

A cloudy start to your Thursday with scattered showers and storms developing along the west coast sea breeze. Rain chances will migrate toward the Atlantic with increasing rain chances from Highway 301 to the sandy shores. Locally heavy rainfall, flooding and lightning will be the main hazards again today.

Today: Partly sunny skies with showers, storms, 50-60 percent for NE FL and SE GA. The morning haze will become partly sunny as scattered showers with storms develop near and along Highway 301 before sliding toward the beaches. Showers with storms will continue through sunset, then slowly fade tonight. Highs in the 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Wet end to the workweek. Partly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon thunderstorms, 40-70 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies will become cloudy with scattered thunderstorms developing around noon. The west coast breeze will push showers and storms toward I-95 through the afternoon. Scattered showers, isolated storms continue overnight. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Wind SW/W 10-15 mph.

Ad

Looking ahead: The west coast sea breeze will bring a pattern of scattered afternoon storms starts Today and continues through Saturday.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, SE GA

7am 73

8am 78

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 94

5pm 90

8pm 83

10pm 81

11pm 80

Sunrise: 6:51 am

Sunset: 8:12 pm