Tropics Update: Watching the western Gulf

The Weather Authority will monitoring another tropical wave in the tropical wave near northern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days.

The next name storm of the season would be Danielle.

Latest discussion from the National Hurricane Center:

A concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms is associated with a tropical wave near the coast of Belize. This system is forecast to move across Central America and southeastern Mexico over the next day or so before emerging over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.