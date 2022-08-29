Flip flops to galoshes, storms lead to a wet walk

Mid-morning update: A few showers have developed near Highway 301, between Lake Butler and Lawtey, FL. Baker, Bradford, Union and Alachua counties in northeast Florida are under a Flood Watch until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Locally heavy rainfall over the previous days could lead to ponding on the roads and local flooding. Exact Track 4D is also watching our coastal zones as light rain continues across portions of Nassau and Camden counties.

Rounds of showers and storms expected again this afternoon with some leaving 1 to 3 inches of rainfall. Cloudy skies with highs near to slightly below seasonal averages.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing around 11 a.m. then becoming widespread after 3 p.m., 70-80 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s inland, mid to upper 80s along the beaches. Wind S/SE: 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms, some locally heavy. Patchy fog with partly cloudy skies then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 60-80 percent. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Wind SW/S 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Rounds or wet weather expected as the workweek pattern remains unsettled.

12pm 83

3pm 87

5pm 85

8pm 83

10pm 81

11pm 80

Sunrise: 7:02 am

Sunset: 7:53 pm