Tropical waves from the Gulf to the Atlantic

Multiple tropical waves to watch, one to monitor as we approach the most active month.

From the National Hurricane Center:

A broad area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. Although environmental conditions ahead of the system are currently only marginal favorable, some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly toward the west and then west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, toward the waters east and northeast of the Leeward Islands. Additional information on this system can be found in high seas forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent

Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.

One to monitor, a little closer to home:

Ad

A trough of low pressure could develop over the northwestern Caribbean Sea during the middle part of this week. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system thereafter while it moves generally west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent

Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.