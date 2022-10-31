Potential Tropical Cyclone 15

From the National Hurricane Center: At 5:00 AM, the disturbance was centered near latitude 15.8 North, longitude 76.1 West. The system is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h), and a westward to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center will pass south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands today and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. The system is expected to become a tropical storm later today. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days and the system could be near hurricane strength by Wednesday.

Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent

Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb or 29.71 inches.