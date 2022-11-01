A warm start to November, cooler days ahead

Not as foggy this morning. Patchy to areas of dense fog through sunrise then partly cloudy and warm. Above average highs continue today. Seasonal temperatures return following the cold front Wednesday.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Above normal afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Partly cloudy and mild overnight under clear skies.
Wednesday: Patchy fog early then partly cloudy with a chance of showers during the afternoon. Wake up temperatures in the 50s for SE GA, 60s for NE FL. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Showers will develop along and ahead of an approaching cold front from 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. Clear and cool overnight.
Looking ahead: Breezy and cool with increasing northeasterly wind Thursday, Friday.
7am 65
8am 67
9am 70
10am 74
11am 78
12pm 80
3pm 84
5pm 82
8pm 73
10pm 71
11pm 70
Sunrise: 7:41 am
Sunset: 6:39 pm