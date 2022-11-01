A warm start to November, cooler days ahead

Not as foggy this morning. Patchy to areas of dense fog through sunrise then partly cloudy and warm. Above average highs continue today. Seasonal temperatures return following the cold front Wednesday.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Above normal afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Partly cloudy and mild overnight under clear skies.

Wednesday: Patchy fog early then partly cloudy with a chance of showers during the afternoon. Wake up temperatures in the 50s for SE GA, 60s for NE FL. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Showers will develop along and ahead of an approaching cold front from 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. Clear and cool overnight.

Looking ahead: Breezy and cool with increasing northeasterly wind Thursday, Friday.

7am 65

8am 67

9am 70

10am 74

11am 78

12pm 80

3pm 84

5pm 82

8pm 73

10pm 71

11pm 70

Sunrise: 7:41 am

Sunset: 6:39 pm