Breezy under partly cloudy skies

Patchy to areas of dense fog this morning. Hazy skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a cool breeze. The northeasterly flow will increase this afternoon to 10-15 mph, stronger gusts along the beaches. Mostly clear overnight with fog forming late.

Thursday: Breezy and cool! Patchy to dense fog through sunrise. Morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with 70s near the River and the Atlantic. Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear with fog forming late.

Friday: Patchy to areas of dense fog through sunrise. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a coastal shower, 10 percent. Wind NE 10 - 15 mph with stronger gusts. Patchy to dense fog forming overnight.

Looking ahead: Warmer temperatures return this weekend with showers possible under the onshore flow.

7am 63

8am 64

9am 68

10am 72

11am 75

12pm 77

3pm 79

5pm 77

8pm 70

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise: 7:42 am

Sunset: 6:37 pm