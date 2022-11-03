Breezy under partly cloudy skies

Patchy to areas of dense fog this morning. Hazy skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a cool breeze. The northeasterly flow will increase this afternoon to 10-15 mph, stronger gusts along the beaches. Mostly clear overnight with fog forming late.
Thursday: Breezy and cool! Patchy to dense fog through sunrise. Morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with 70s near the River and the Atlantic. Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Mostly clear with fog forming late.
Friday: Patchy to areas of dense fog through sunrise. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a coastal shower, 10 percent. Wind NE 10 - 15 mph with stronger gusts. Patchy to dense fog forming overnight.
Looking ahead: Warmer temperatures return this weekend with showers possible under the onshore flow.
7am 63
8am 64
9am 68
10am 72
11am 75
12pm 77
3pm 79
5pm 77
8pm 70
10pm 68
11pm 67
Sunrise: 7:42 am
Sunset: 6:37 pm