Alachua County opens shelters for those impacted by Nicole

In anticipation of the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole, Alachua County has now opened several shelters and has declared a local state of emergency.

For Alachua County, Nicole is not expected to be a flooding event, so only those in unsafe structures should consider sheltering.

Sustained winds of 30-50 mph are possible throughout Alachua County with the possibility of gusts as high as 70 mph.

Power outages, downed trees, and damages to roofs and property from windblown debris are possible.

Those considering using the emergency shelters, please remember that shelters are a last resort and should only be used by those living in homes that are potentially unsafe in high winds (e.g., mobile homes, manufactured homes, and others) and people with nowhere else safe to go.

All esidents are encouraged to have a basic emergency supply kit, an emergency preparedness plan, and to register for emergency alerts by texting ALACHUA TO 888-777.

See the latest from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville (This link is updated regularly). Visit Alachua County Ready for local updates.

Shelters

A Special Needs Shelter is open at the Alachua County Senior Recreation Center (5701 N.W. 34th Blvd., Gainesville).

Special needs shelters provide one cot per patient, not caregiver. Caregivers are asked to bring any needed bedding. When packing to go to a shelter, please bring special dietary foods and any prescription medications. Also, bring spare clothing, personal care items (hygiene, toiletries, etc.), spare eyeglasses/contacts, and identification.

Those needing more information about the special needs shelter should call 352-955-2575.

A general population, pet-friendly shelter at Eastside High School is located at 1201 SE 43rd St., Gainesville, FL. Also, in cooperation with Putnam County, Alachua County residents will be welcome at the Ochwilla Elementary School shelter (also pet-friendly) located at 299 State Rd 21, Hawthorne FL. (just north of Highway 20) This shelter is 6.1 miles from Shell Elementary School in Hawthorne whereas Eastside High School is 12.7 miles from Shell Elementary school.

Shelters do not provide cots or beds. Bring any needed bedding. When packing to go to a shelter, please bring special dietary foods, baby food, diapers (and other child necessities), prescription medications, and a small cooler of ice if refrigeration is needed, as the shelter cannot be responsible for your medications. Also, bring spare clothing, personal care items (hygiene, toiletries, etc.), spare eyeglasses/contacts, and identification.

Pet-friendly shelters are intended to shelter cats, dogs, and their people safe. Citizens with pets are encouraged to bring basic pet supplies such as collars, leashes, crates, carriers, towels, blankets, pet medications, pet food, etc. Alachua County Animal Resources and Community Support Services staff will be on-site to encourage both people and animal safety. Animal Resources and Care will have supplemental supplies on hand for those in need. We encourage citizens to bring veterinary records indicating their pets are properly vaccinated. However, animals without such records will be vaccinated upon intake to minimize the spread of contagious diseases. Please remember that animals must be properly restrained throughout their stay at the emergency shelter for the safety of all involved citizens and pets.

Emergency line

Alachua County has activated the 311 Critical Information Line. This is for questions and rumor control.

This number cannot receive texts. Please use 911 for bona fide emergencies only.

Trash pickup

All Alachua County and City of Gainesville waste collections regularly scheduled for Thursday will now be picked up on Friday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Regular collection schedules will resume on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

The Rural Collection Centers will be closed on Friday due to the Veteran’s Day holiday but will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Leveda Brown Environmental Park and Transfer Station (5115 N.E. 63 Avenue, Gainesville) will be closed on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. It will reopen on Friday, Nov. 11, and will have extended hours on Saturday, Nov. 12, remaining open until 2 p.m.

In Gainesville, residential trash pickup for Thursday, Nov. 10, has been suspended and rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, and neighbors are asked to not set containers or items curbside tomorrow.

Schools

Due to the potential for high winds, power outages & other effects of Tropical Storm Nicole, Alachua County Public Schools & offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10. Schools/offices are closed Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day & will reopen Monday, Nov. 14.

The University of Florida canceled classes on Thursday, Nov. 10, and will close the campus that day.

Closures

All county buildings, parks, and preserves are closed Thursday. Parks and preserves are closed until further notice as damage assessments will be done after the storm.

The Veterans Day Celebration scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, is canceled. The annual celebration occurs at Veterans Memorial Park (7400 S.W. 41st Place, Gainesville). The cancellation does not affect other Veterans Day events in the community.

In Gainesville, city offices remain open Thursday, Nov. 10, but closed for Veterans Day, Nov. 11. All City parks will close Wednesday, Nov. 9, beginning at 5 p.m. and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 10. Regional Transit System bus service is suspended Thursday, Nov. 10. Holiday service resumes on Veterans Day.