2022 hurricane season: But wait! There’s more!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We have mentioned on air and in the News4JAX Weather Authority Insider newsletter we were expecting late-season tropical activity/storm this year.
Nicole was just that. Developing in early November, Nicole shattered all sorts of records: first hurricane to hit the East Coast of Florida and record-breaking late season storm surge causing possibly $1 billion in damage.
Well, guess what is spinning out over the middle of the Atlantic Ocean? A large low-pressure area has developed in an area where water temperatures are still favorable for tropical storm/hurricane development.
RELATED: What in tarnation — tracking the tropics in December?
We are seeing this combination develop about 1,500 miles east of Jacksonville.
This area of low pressure will never directly impact the United States, but a massive ground swell will reach the Atlantic Coast over the next week.