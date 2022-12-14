Weather Authority Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The threat of strong to severe storms is increasing across all of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region at a Slight Risk for severe weather for daytime hours on Thursday.

This means scattered strong to severe storms will be possible.

Timing

The timing of the showers and storms has shifted earlier across the region.

A line of strong to severe storms will approach the area in the pre-dawn hours from southwest Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

This line will likely enter the I-75 corridor during the early morning hours.

The showers and storms will continue to plow eastward across the area and should weaken some as it approaches Jacksonville.