Strong storms this morning across the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Strong to possibly severe storms will push into the region during the morning time period today. The greatest threat with these storms will be brief heavy rains, lightning and gusty winds. An isolated tornado is also possible southwest of Jacksonville.

The storms will rapidly exit during the afternoon, with quieter weather returning. Highs for today will be in the mid 70s.

Skies will begin to clear out as cooler air rushes in. Expect morning lows in the mid 40s.

Sunshine returns in a big way for Friday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with temps only making it to the mid 60s.

Another storm system will arrive for Saturday. It now looks like the start of the weekend will feature mostly cloudy skies and light showers. Highs will be in the low 60s.

It is looking dry for the Jags game Sunday, but it will be cool. Highs for Sunday will only be in the mid 50s.

Stay with News 4 JAX and news4jax.com for the latest on the storms today.