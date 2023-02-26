Sunday ends with near perfect weather, work week could bring rain

Sunday temperatures dip into the mid 60s by midnight

Sunday temperatures drop near the mid 60s by midnight, with calm winds and mostly clear skies.

Overnight there is a chance for dense fog in North Florida, from I-75 to I-95 and along 1-10.

Monday morning begins with temperatures in the uppers 50s, calm winds and cloudy skies.

Monday afternoon temperatures will peak into the low to upper 80s, with southwest winds just over 10 miles per hour and partly cloudy skies.

Looking Ahead:

Rain is possible Tuesday and severe storms are possible on Friday

Increase in wildfire dangers this week. Please keep in mind Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida are currently in a moderate drought.

Small Craft Advisory is possible for Monday due to an increase in winds