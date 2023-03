Though the storms are not widespread there is a chance for hail, strong winds and heavy downpours, with a low chance for a possible tornado.

Most of the severe weather will impact parts of Southeast, Georgia and near I-10 in North Florida.

The threat for possible severe weather remains until 8 pm. However, any changes in weather will be updated.

These animations give you an idea of what to anticipate Saturday evening.

Evening Isolated Thunderstorms (WJXT TV 4)

Possible Severe Weather Impact (WJXT TV 4)