84º

LIVE

Weather

Strong to Isolated Severe Thunderstorms possible later afternoon, early evening

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8 PM

Jenese Harris, Reporter/weekend anchor

Tags: forecast
Futurecast for Possible Severe Weather (WJXT TV)

Most of Southeast Georgia is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 PM.

Damaging Winds, Hail and Frequent Lightning are possible, in addition to rain. A tornado is possible.

For Northeast Florida:

Saturday evening temperatures will drop to the mid 60s by midnight, with winds around 10 miles per hour and partly cloudy skies.

For Southeast Georgia:

Saturday evening temperatures will drop to the mid 60s by midnight, with winds around 10 miles per hour and partly cloudy skies.

Georgia could have thunderstorms until 10 pm.

Futurecast for Possible Severe Weather (WJXT TV)
Range for Possible Severe Weather (WJXT TV 4)

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veteran journalist and Emmy Award winning anchor

email

facebook

twitter