Strong to Isolated Severe Thunderstorms possible later afternoon, early evening

Futurecast for Possible Severe Weather

Most of Southeast Georgia is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 PM.

Damaging Winds, Hail and Frequent Lightning are possible, in addition to rain. A tornado is possible.

For Northeast Florida:

Saturday evening temperatures will drop to the mid 60s by midnight, with winds around 10 miles per hour and partly cloudy skies.

For Southeast Georgia:

Saturday evening temperatures will drop to the mid 60s by midnight, with winds around 10 miles per hour and partly cloudy skies.

Georgia could have thunderstorms until 10 pm.

Futurecast for Possible Severe Weather (WJXT TV)