Strong to Isolated Severe Thunderstorms possible later afternoon, early evening

Most of Southeast Georgia is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 PM.
Damaging Winds, Hail and Frequent Lightning are possible, in addition to rain. A tornado is possible.
For Northeast Florida:
Saturday evening temperatures will drop to the mid 60s by midnight, with winds around 10 miles per hour and partly cloudy skies.
For Southeast Georgia:
Saturday evening temperatures will drop to the mid 60s by midnight, with winds around 10 miles per hour and partly cloudy skies.
Georgia could have thunderstorms until 10 pm.