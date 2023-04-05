Dense fog through 10 a.m. then partly cloudy, near record highs

Dense Fog Advisory area wide through 10 a.m.

A foggy start to the Hump of the week. Areas of patchy to dense fog expected through around sunrise then becoming partly cloudy and warm with near record highs. Warm and dry weather expected through the end of the week. Scattered showers withs storms expected through Easter weekend.

Wednesday: Above normal temperatures continue. Patchy to areas of dense fog early then becoming partly cloudy with highs closer to records than seasonal averages. Morning lows mainly in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland, low 80s on our sandy shores. Record: 91 - 2017. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Patchy fog forms overnight.

Thursday: Foggy morning, warm afternoon. Patchy to areas of dense fog then turning partly cloudy with another warm afternoon. Morning lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland, low 80s on our sandy shores. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Patchy fog forms overnight.

Pollen count: 10.7 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry

Looking ahead: A hot and dry through Friday. Scattered showers with storms Easter weekend.

7am 64

8am 63

9am 71

10am 75

11am 81

12pm 83

3pm 88

5pm 86

8pm 77

10pm 75

11pm 74

Sunrise: 7:11 am

Sunset: 7:48 pm