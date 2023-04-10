Drivers Beware: Coastal flooding possible Monday during high tide

A strong onshore flow will bring swaying trees, standing water and flickering lights Monday, according to The Weather Authority’s Richard Nunn.

Water levels are expected to rise 2 to 4 feet above normal, so a Coastal Flood Warning and a Coastal Flood Advisory remain in effect through Tuesday morning.

Standing water will be possible along the St. Johns River and the beaches as the tides run well above normal.

MORE: Latest forecast | Live radar | Tides and more

In downtown St Augustine, high tide isn’t until noon. The area, particularly near the Bridge of Lions, is prone to flooding.

That means, if it does begin to flood along the riverfront, drivers are urged not to drive around barricades and to have an alternative route planned in case of road closures.

Because of the frequent flooding in the area, the Florida Department of Transportation is building a drainage improvement project on King Street near A1A.

RELATED: Road project set to tackle flooding, drainage issues in downtown St. Augustine

FDOT engineers are placing a 5-foot-wide drainpipe to replace the outdated version that’s already underground.

It starts on King Street and goes all the way up to the Bay Wall.

The project also includes adding a masonry wall, sidewalk and bike path.

In addition to the flood warning, a High Rip Current Risk will continue throughout the week.

That means pay attention to flags at the beach, and if you see red, stay out of the water.