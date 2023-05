Sunday evening temperatures drop to the mid 60s by midnight, with light winds for NE Florida and breezy winds for SE Georgia. Both regions will have mostly clear skies.

Monday morning temperatures begin in the low 60s, with light winds and mostly clear skies.

Monday afternoon temperatures will peak into the upper 80s, with winds increasing from the southeast and mostly cloudy to cloudy skies at times.

Rain chances increase in the middle of the work week.