Cloudy with scattered showers, storms, some locally heavy

More clouds than sun through the afternoon with scattered showers with thunderstorms expected across our inland areas after 2 p.m. Locally heavy rainfall possible in slow moving storms. As the easterly breeze weakens these will drift toward I-95 tonight, mainly after sunset. Temperatures will remain near to slightly above average near I-95 thanks to the east coast breeze while inland areas continue with summer temperatures.
Thursday: Breezy, warm with scattered showers, storms. A slight chance of afternoon showers, storms near and along I-95 with better chances across our inland areas, 30-60 percent. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Wind: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.
Friday: A little drier and a little cooler. Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies early with wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Temperatures will be a closer to seasonal with highs in the 80s. Late day showers possible, 20-30 percent. Partly cloudy and mild overnight with patchy fog forming inland. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
Pollen count: 3.4 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory
Looking ahead: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend with a few showers possible.
7am 70
8am 73
9am 78
10am 81
11am 83
12pm 85
3pm 86
5pm 84
8pm 80
10pm 78
11pm 77
Sunrise: 6:36 am
Sunset: 8:10 pm