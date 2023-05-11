Cloudy with scattered showers, storms, some locally heavy

More clouds than sun through the afternoon with scattered showers with thunderstorms expected across our inland areas after 2 p.m. Locally heavy rainfall possible in slow moving storms. As the easterly breeze weakens these will drift toward I-95 tonight, mainly after sunset. Temperatures will remain near to slightly above average near I-95 thanks to the east coast breeze while inland areas continue with summer temperatures.

Thursday: Breezy, warm with scattered showers, storms. A slight chance of afternoon showers, storms near and along I-95 with better chances across our inland areas, 30-60 percent. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Wind: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Friday: A little drier and a little cooler. Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies early with wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Temperatures will be a closer to seasonal with highs in the 80s. Late day showers possible, 20-30 percent. Partly cloudy and mild overnight with patchy fog forming inland. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Pollen count: 3.4 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend with a few showers possible.

7am 70

8am 73

9am 78

10am 81

11am 83

12pm 85

3pm 86

5pm 84

8pm 80

10pm 78

11pm 77

Sunrise: 6:36 am

Sunset: 8:10 pm