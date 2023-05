Today will be partly sunny with a 30% for a few scattered showers and isolated storms.

This activity will likely stay toward St. Augustine, points south before a few pop-ups move further north later in the afternoon, early evening.

Tomorrow is the last day of storms for a while- with a 50% chance, you’ll need the umbrella- but this weekend is smooth sailing!

Get ready for breezy conditionbs, but plenty of sunshine for your Memorial Day Weekend!