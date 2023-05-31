71º

Colleagues and friends of Mary Baer and John Gaughan say good-bye and thank you

Mary Baer and John Gaughan have belonged to this community for 30 years, and it's a big sacrifice to work until 11:30 at night -- or, come into work -- when you're telling everyone else to shelter in place during a storm. Also, to share, in the joy and the sadness in the stories you tell. They have served you so well. But Mary and John also belong to us here at News4JAX, as colleagues and friends. The conversations that happen OFF AIR -- have created relationships that will last a lifetime.

Tuesday night update: Mother Nature will water your plants tonight...

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

An area of light rain continues to slide north, toward I-10.  Mother Nature’s sprinklers will water your plants through around 11:00 p.m. as they weaken near and along I-10 to the FL/GA line before fading late tonight.

Rest of tonight:  Scattered showers will wind down near the FL/GA line.  Mostly cloudy skies with light patchy fog early tomorrow morning.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.  Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Looking ahead:  Breezy with an increasing chance of showers with temperatures in the mid 80s inland with upper 70s along our beaches.

Sunset:  8:23 pm

Sunrise: 6:26 am

