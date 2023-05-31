Tuesday night update: Mother Nature will water your plants tonight...

An area of light rain continues to slide north, toward I-10. Mother Nature’s sprinklers will water your plants through around 11:00 p.m. as they weaken near and along I-10 to the FL/GA line before fading late tonight.

Rest of tonight: Scattered showers will wind down near the FL/GA line. Mostly cloudy skies with light patchy fog early tomorrow morning.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Looking ahead: Breezy with an increasing chance of showers with temperatures in the mid 80s inland with upper 70s along our beaches.

Sunset: 8:23 pm

Sunrise: 6:26 am