A quiet night locally, Hurricane Season kicks off with a storm

A drier night under partly cloudy skies and we have Tropical Depression Two in the Gulf. Partly cloudy and drier as showers faded earlier than the last few nights. Meanwhile, the first day of the 2023 Hurricane Season started with Tropical Depression Two. It’s a great reminder and the best part is there will be no local effects from the system as it develops.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and dry tonight. Mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, 20-30 percent. Cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly clear with patchy fog. Becoming breezy with partly cloudy skies mainly dry conditions. The chance of showers will average 10-20 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s for SE GA, 60s to low 70s for NE FL. Near seasonal afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s along the beaches. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Breezy with showers and isolated storms this weekend.

Tropics: The 2023 Hurricane Season is off to a running start. TD Two formed this afternoon and will continue to move south across the Gulf of Mexico toward Cuba. No local effects.

Sunset: 8:26 pm

Sunrise: 6:25 am