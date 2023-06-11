Isolated storms development near Florida/Georgia border

Possible rain accumulation for the next 8 hours

After another hot day the atmosphere will cool down with thunderstorms in the afternoon. Its important to remember that the storms will be isolated for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida, so not all areas will be impacted.

By midnight the rain will have ceased and temperatures will be in the mid 70s with a light wind from the south with partly cloudy skies.

Monday morning temperatures begin in the low 70s with a light wind from the southwest with partly cloudy skies. Thunderstorm chances return by the late morning through early evening.

Monday afternoon temperatures will peak into the low 90s with winds from the southwest in the teens and cloudy skies.

Exact Track 4D Radar captures storm development at Florida/Georgia border (WJXT TV 4)

Futurecast shows rain development into Sunday evening (WJXT TV 4)

