Today is a WAAD starting at Noon

Today we can expect partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with scattered showers, storms developing around noon for Southeast Georgia. (60-80% chance)

The best chances and the heaviest amounts will be across SE GA and along I-10.

Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s to low 90s along our beaches.

Wind SW 6-12 mph.

Looking ahead: Increasing rain chances this week with windy conditions expected Thursday.

Scattered showers continue for Father’s Day weekend and Juneteenth.