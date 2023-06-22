Rounds of rain continue tonight, more to come tomorrow

Flood Watches have expanded to include Columbia County as well as Alachua and Putnam counties through Thursday night. Rounds of showers with storms will bring increasing rainfall totals with the potential for flooding across our saturated inland counties. Rounds of rain continue tonight. Then a repeat as showers with storms arrive early tomorrow and then again through midday Thursday.

Tonight: Cloudy, humid as showers and storms linger late, 10 - 12 a.m. Patchy fog overnight. Temperatures will hover around the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Scattered showers with storms, 60-90 percent. Local flooding is possible. Patchy areas of fog early tomorrow with showers and areas of rain possible around sunrise. Increasing storms through the day with afternoon highs in the around the mid 80s for SE GA, 80s to low 90s for NE FL. Scattered showers and storms will re-develop after the lunch hour and continue through early evening. Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead. Models are trending to a slightly drier weekend forecast. Scattered showers and storms are still expected, but not as widespread. Sunday looks like the drier of the two days.

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm