Scattered storms continue, Drier and hotter days ahead

Scattered showers with storms will continue to spread across our area through tonight. Scattered showers with storms will develop across SE GA with isolated coverage across NE FL. Flood Watches continue for Columbia, Alachua and Putnam counties through tonight at 8 p.m. Rounds of showers with storms could bring an additional 1-2 inches of rain with the potential for flooding across the already saturated inland counties. Rounds of rain will fade late tonight and overall, less storm coverage is expected this weekend.

Tonight: Cloudy, warm with showers and storms through, 9 - 11p.m. Locally heavy rainfall possible with patchy fog overnight. Temperatures will hover around the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Showers with storms, 20-30 percent for SE GA, 40-60 percent for NE FL. Patchy areas of fog early tomorrow with showers and areas developing mainly south of I-10, before noon. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers and storms will continue through around 7-9 p.m. Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead. Sunday looks drier under partly cloudy skies followed by a hot week ahead.

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm