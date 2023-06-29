Thursday served, well done with charring around the edges

Your Thursday will be served well done with a little charring along the edges. Whew, it was another hot one with “feels like” temperatures in the triple digits, but just below the critical value of 105 degrees today. The drier air mass will help with the heat/humidity combination and also limit afternoon showers and storms. The humidity returns this weekend as does the potential for heat advisories.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and mainly dry. A few storms will be possible across our southern zones, 10 percent. Temperatures will hover around the low to mid 80s tonight.

Thursday: Hot with scattered showers with thunderstorms, 10 percent. Morning lows in the mid to upper 70s. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of 101 to 105 degrees. Wind NE/E 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead. The heat wave continues with heat advisories possible this weekend.

Sunrise: 6:28 am

Sunset: 8:33 pm