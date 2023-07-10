Ocean heatwaves are developing and are forecast to get worse

File photo of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. Parts of the world oceans are experiencing ocean heatwaves, which are expected to get worse this year. (File Photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ocean heatwaves are underway across part of the world’s oceans and are forecast to increase.

These heatwaves could have an impact on tropical activity, climate and marine life.

What is an ocean heatwave?

Just like on land, the ocean is capable of experiencing heatwaves.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, defines ocean heatwaves as a period of persistent anomalously warm ocean temperatures.

These heatwaves can last for extended periods of time across different sections of the world’s oceans.

The current state

Scientists at NOAA’s Physical Sciences Laboratory study and forecast ocean heatwaves.

From their analysis, around 40% of the entire ocean surface is experiencing widespread marine heatwaves.

These heatwaves are currently concentrated in parts of the equatorial, northwest, northeast and southwest Pacific Ocean, the tropical and northeast Atlantic Ocean, and the western Indian Ocean.

Ocean heatwaves are occurring in two distinct areas in the Atlantic.

This total territory ranks first since studies began in 1991.

The forecast

The Physical Sciences Laboratory is forecasting that the ocean heatwaves will get worse.

The experimental forecast is projecting approximately half of the world’s oceans will experience widespread marine heatwaves.

By Fall, nearly 50% of the world's oceans are expected to be in an ocean heatwave.

The heatwaves are expected to persist and possibly expand in the areas that are already experiencing above-average conditions.

A new area in the Indian Ocean may also develop later this year.

The impacts

Ocean heatwaves impact a variety of things, from the atmosphere to marine life.

El Nino by definition is a long-term ocean heatwave, and El Nino has profound impacts on global weather.

Ocean heatwaves in the tropical Atlantic can lead to enhanced tropical activity. This has already occurred with the historic event of two June tropical storms forming in the region.

The heatwaves also have a big impact on marine life.

The enhanced temperatures can lead to large-scale algae blooms, changes in migration patterns and even large fish kills.

Ocean heatwaves will likely impact much of the world’s oceans for the remainder of 2023. While research remains underway, these heatwaves will likely change weather patterns and marine activity in the coming months.