A HOT and HUMID Monday!

Today will be a hot day, with highs in the mid-90′s and lows in the mid-70′s

We can expect some afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms a little later today.

The heat continues to ramp up this week, with a few days holding high temperatures of 98 degrees.

Rain chances aren’t as high as they were last week, but I do expect a few showers and storms to pop up most afternoons/evenings this week.

While chances are significantly lower, it’s very typical to see showers and storms forming in the high heat of the day during this time of year.