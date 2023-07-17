83º

A HOT and HUMID Monday!

Katie Garner, The Morning Show Meteorologist

Today will be a hot day, with highs in the mid-90′s and lows in the mid-70′s

We can expect some afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms a little later today.

The heat continues to ramp up this week, with a few days holding high temperatures of 98 degrees.

Rain chances aren’t as high as they were last week, but I do expect a few showers and storms to pop up most afternoons/evenings this week.

While chances are significantly lower, it’s very typical to see showers and storms forming in the high heat of the day during this time of year.

