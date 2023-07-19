Heat Advisory issued for Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Orange Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Temperatures will continue to climb Wednesday afternoon, leading to possibly dangerous conditions.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the majority of the region. The advisory from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville goes into effect at noon and lasts until 5 p.m.

The Heat Advisory includes the cities of Jacksonville, St. Augustine and Orange Park.

Air temperatures this afternoon will soar into the mid and upper 90s, with an isolated 100° temp possible.

The air temperature combined with the humidity will lead to downright hot feels-like conditions.

The heat index, or feels-like temperature, will likely climb near to above 105° during the mid-to-late afternoon hours across the majority of the area.

Heat indices nearing 109° will be possible.

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning as much as possible and try to stay out of the sun.

Check up on relatives and neighbors, especially those that have minimal or no air conditioning available.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Be sure to take plenty of breaks, and wear light and loose-fitting clothing if possible.

Additional heat advisories are likely over the next few days as heat indices will remain in the triple digits each afternoon.

Stay with News4JAX and news4jax.com for the latest on the heat across Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida.