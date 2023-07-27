Here’s your Thursday Forecast!

Today, the onshore wind continues! A southeast breeze will help the beaches stay a bit cooler than it will be inland.

A few pop up showers throughout the day will occur, alongside partly cloudy skies during the afternoon with afternoon showers, storms possible.

Morning lows in the low 70s inland, mid to upper 70s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s with upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches.

Looking ahead- Rain chances increase tomorrow, warmer temperatures Sunday and the start of next week.