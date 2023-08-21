An Active Time in the Tropics!

Currently, we have Post Tropical Storm Hilary in the Pacific Ocean. Per the 5AM Advisory, winds are at 35mph, gusts are at 45mph, and this system is moving north at 29mph.

Now, on to the Atlantic. It is ACTIVE, and we’ve got you covered both on air and online.

Let’s start with Tropical Storm Franklin. This storm is going to bring heavy rainfall across portions of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through the middle of the week. The heavy rainfall will likely produce areas of flash flooding, as well as mudslides. Across Hispaniola, potentially life threatening flash flooding is possible from Tuesday into Wednesday. Franklin is also expected to bring tropical storm conditions to portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti starting Tuesday.

Now onto Tropical Storm Gert. Gert will likely dissipate sooner rather than later. Currently, Gert has sustained winds at 40mph, and is moving west at 9mph.

Tropical Storm Emily is also out in the Atlantic, and will likely be with us through Friday. This storm looks to stay out at sea, and has current sustained winds at 40mph. Emily is moving WNW at 12mph.

There are two other systems that could develop- one being in the Gulf of Mexico- with a 70% chance of development over the next 48 hours and over the next 7 days.

The last system that could develop is currently a large area of disorganized thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Over the next 48 hours, there is a 40% chance for development, and over the next 7 days there is a 70% chance of development.