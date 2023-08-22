Tracking the Tropics and Local Heat!!

Tropical Storm Harold is moving further into the Gulf towards South Texas, and it’s packing a punch!

Heavy rainfall is expected across south Texas through early Wednesday, and may produce areas of flash and urban flooding. Coastal flooding is also an issue in south Texas, and will continue to be.

We are also tracking Tropical Storm Franklin, and Tropical Depression Gert.

Tropical Storm Franklin will bring heavy rainfall to parts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola into Thursday. The heavy rainfall may produce areas of flash and urban flooding, as well as river rises and mudslides. Across Hispaniola, significant and potentially life-threatening flash flooding is possible today into Wednesday.

Locally, highs are in the mid-90′s and heat index temperatures will be in the triple digits again.