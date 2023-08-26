Tropical Depression 10 has formed, Warm and dry tonight

Good Evening: The Heat Advisory will expire at 6:00 p.m. After a hot and dry afternoon, we are expecting a dry and warm night under mostly clear skies.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and warm. Dry conditions through the night. Temperatures in the 80s through around midnight.

Sunday: Hot and mainly dry end to the weekend. Patchy fog then mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy late in the day. Morning lows in the 70s to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the 90s. Feels like temps up to 105 degrees. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: It is all about the tropics and the path of Tropical Depression 10. Take the time now to prepare. Rain will arrive locally late Tuesday night, all day Wednesday and early Thursday.

Sunrise: 7:00 am

Sunset: 7:57 pm